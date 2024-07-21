US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eight times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Sunday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day."

According to Ignasyuk, five violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and al-Hasakah governorates. Three shelling attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops by terrorists were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.