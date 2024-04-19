Senior Chinese official to take part in conference on security in Russia — diplomat

BEIJING, April 19. /TASS/. Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Chen Wenqing will take part in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives in charge of Security Issues, which will be held in Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian stated.

"Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, Chen Wenqing, by invitation, will visit Russia from April 20 to 28 on an official visit and take part in the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives on security issues," Lin Jian said.

The conference will take place from April 23 to 25 in St. Petersburg. The previous meeting took place in the Moscow region from May 23 to 25 last year. As many as 112 delegations from 101 countries took part in it.