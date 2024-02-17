Four people killed, six injured following Ukrainian Armed Forces shelling DPR

DONETSK, February 17. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Penteleymonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), four people were killed and six were wounded, head of the region Denis Pushilin said in his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, four civilians were killed, including a girl born in 2009. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Six more people were injured, including a teenage girl born in 2013. I wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," he said.

The mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported that shelling from the Ukrainian Armed Forces was recorded at 06:20, three 155 mm caliber shells were fired.