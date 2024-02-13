IAEA chief’s visit to Moscow to take place in late February — press service

VIENNA, February 13. /TASS/. A visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has been slated for the end of February, the agency’s press service told TASS.

"We can confirm that the director general’s visit to Moscow is currently being planned for late February," the press service noted.

Last week, the IAEA chief visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) for the fourth time. His first visit to the nuclear facility took place on September 1, 2022. Grossi was accompanied by the newest group of rotating inspectors, consisting of four IAEA nuclear safety experts, which is the 16th such team to serve at the ZNPP.

The IAEA director general also announced his intention to visit Moscow, and Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, stressed that he expected to meet Grossi in person soon.