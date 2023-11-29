Black Sea fleet frigate strikes Ukrainian military targets with four Kalibr missiles

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. A frigate of the Russian Black Sea fleet has fired four Kalibr cruise missiles at facilities of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"While on a mission in the Black Sea, the crew of a Black Sea Fleet frigate received an urgent objective to strike the enemy’s military infrastructure facilities with Kalibr cruise missiles within the shortest possible timeframe," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the salvo launch was a success. The designated targets have been hit.

"Black Sea fleet warships are successfully fulfilling designated tasks," the ministry said, commenting on a related video. "Surface ships of various classes, in cooperation with the naval aviation’s planes and helicopters, are patrolling waters off the Crimean Peninsula, detecting and destroying Ukrainian drone boats and high-speed landing boats. They also monitor the airspace.".