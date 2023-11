MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces’ units have thwarted an attack by the Ukrainian army’s assault team in the South Donetsk area, Spokesman for Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"The units of Battlegroup East continue fulfilling tasks in the South Donetsk area of the special military operation. In an active defense an attack by the assault team of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was thwarted near Shevchenko," he said.