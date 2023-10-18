US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Fighter jets, an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft and three combat drones belonging to the US-led coalition violated Syria’s airspace 12 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In the al-Tanf area, there were 12 violations on the part of the coalition, by two pairs of F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Rafale fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, an MC-12W intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft and three MQ-1C multi-purpose unmanned aircraft systems in the past 24 hours," he said.

According to Kulit, four violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, which are related to flights by the international coalition’s drones not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Kulit said that with these violations, the coalition continues to create dangerous conditions for air incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syria’s airspace.