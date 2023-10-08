Russian forces eliminate up to 35 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 30 Ukrainian military personnel in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup, aircraft and artillery struck manpower and equipment of the 23rd, 65th and 116th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and to the northwest of the Verbovoye settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

"They destroyed as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a US-made M119 gun," the ministry said in a statement.