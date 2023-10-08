Battlegroup West’s air crews perform 12 missile and bombing strikes on Kiev troops

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian battlegroup West’s Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters, along with ground-attack planes, carried out 12 missile and bombing strikes on Ukrainian troops’ positions in the Kupyansk direction in the past day, the group’s chief spokesman told TASS.

"In the course of military actions in the Kupyansk direction, battlegroup West’s units operating heavy flamethrower systems delivered a strike on platoon strongholds of Ukraine's 32nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Ivanovka. Moreover, ground-attack aircraft and Army Aviation’s Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters carried out 12 missile and bombing strikes on clusters of manpower and hardware of the 25th air assault, 14th and 32nd mechanized brigades in the areas of Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Stelmakhovka and Berestovoye," spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, the battlegroup’s forces destroyed two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one D-30 howitzer, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system in the districts of Makeyevka, Zapadnaya, Lozovaya and Olgovka.

The enemy lost four platoons of manpower, a tank and two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in total, the spokesman added.