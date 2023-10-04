Moscow-led bloc to hold peacekeepers’ drills on Kyrgyz soil on October 9-13

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold the active phase of its Indestructible Brotherhood 2023 peacekeepers’ drills on Kyrgyz soil on October 9-13, CSTO Joint Staff Press Secretary Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Wednesday.

"The active phase of the exercise will take place at the Edelweiss training ground on October 9-13 at the concluding stage of the CSTO’s Combat Brotherhood 2023 operational and strategic exercise," he said.

The troops participating in the drills will redeploy to Kyrgyzstan on October 4-8. The exercise will focus on honing the skills of the CSTO peacekeeping contingent’s commanders and personnel and improving troop coordination in fulfilling objectives in the Central Asian region, he said.

"Troops will exercise in high mountain conditions to fulfil the objectives of the post-conflict settlement in a crisis zone, carry out a peacekeeping operation with the use of forces and capabilities of the CSTO collective security system and render humanitarian aid. The Collective Peacekeeping Forces in interaction with Emergencies Ministry units will practice combat training assignments at checkpoints and casualty reception points while escorting columns and cargoes, liberating a populated area, rescuing notional hostages and rendering humanitarian assistance," the press secretary said.