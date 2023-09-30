Russian peacekeepers using drones to monitor situation in Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers use Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Drone crews from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to monitor the situation. No ceasefire violations were recorded in the past 24 hours," the statement reads.

The ministry also released a video showing the drones in operation. A crew commander said that monitoring activities involved Orlan-10 drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that peacekeepers maintained contact with Baku and Stepanakert (Khankendi) in order to prevent bloodshed, ensure security and the humanitarian rights of Karabakh civilians.