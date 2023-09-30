Battlegroup South repels two Ukrainian attacks in Maryinka, Avdeyevka areas

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South has repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Maryinka and Avdeyevka areas and eliminated two sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Andreyevka, battlegroup Spokesman Georgy Minesashvili told TASS.

"Battlegroup South units have repelled two attacks by assault groups from the 59th mechanized and 79th air assault brigades in the Maryinka and Avdeyevka areas," the military official said. According to him, two enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups were also wiped out in the vicinity of Andreyevka.