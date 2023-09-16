Ukrainian troops fail to push Russian forces out of Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka — top brass

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces continued futile attempts to encircle Artyomovsk by trying to push Russian forces out of Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Donetsk area, the adversary did not give up on its plans to encircle the town of Artyomovsk of the Donetsk People’s Republic and continued assault actions by the groups from the 28th, 93rd mechanized brigades, 80th air assault and 3rd assault brigades, in a futile attempt to push Russian forces out of Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.