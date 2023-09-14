Russia says US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syrian airspace 15 times over past day

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace 15 times over the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"Aircraft of the US-led so-called international anti-terrorist coalition continues to create dangerous situations in the sky over Syria, performing flights in violation of the deconfliction protocols and violating Syria’s airspace. Fifteen violations of the protocols were detected over the past day," he said.

According to Kulit, a pair of F-35 and a pair of F-16 fighter jets, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle of the coalition violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area five times over the past day.

"These actions by the coalition continue to create dangerous conditions that may cause air accidents or emergencies and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.