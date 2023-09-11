US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 10 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Three pairs of F-35 and a pair of F-16 T fighter jets, as well as two MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, 14 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, during the day, three shelling attacks on the position of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Latakia governorate and two in the Idlib governorate. Four Syrian soldiers were wounded as a result of artillery strikes on the government army positions near the settlement of Mellaja in the Idlib governorate.