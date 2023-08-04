Putin discusses internal stability with Security Council

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed internal stability with the permanent members of the Security Council. Reports were made by the head of the FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, and the Interior Minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

"Today we will discuss some issues of strengthening internal stability in the current conditions. We have three speakers: Bortnikov, Naryshkin and Kolokoltsev," Putin said. The head of the FSB was the first make his report.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, speakers of the Federation Council and the State Duma Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.