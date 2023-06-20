Ukraine declares successful use of its own drone with 1,000 km flight range

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s defense-industrial company Ukroboronprom has successfully used its own drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers, the manufacturer's spokeswoman Natalia Sad has said.

"After the successful use of our drone with a range of 1,000 kilometers," she wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia, belongs to Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia), attaching a photo of the Ukrainian armed forces’ commander Valery Zaluzhny, commander of Ukraine’s air force Nikolay Oleshchuk, and the company’s CEO Yury Gusev.

In December 2022, Ukroboronprom reported successful tests of an unmanned aerial strike vehicle and promised to provide it for combat use by the end of the year.

According to the UNIAN news agency, the drone will be able to carry a payload of 75 kilograms and have a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

In August 2022, it was reported that Ukroboronprom jointly with the General Staff of the Ukrainian army developed a program for creating military unmanned systems.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly declared their intention to launch the production of drones on their own territory. President Vladimir Zelensky signed two laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on privileges to support drone production during martial law. The laws exempt the components for drones imported by companies for their own UAV production and repair activities from the VAT and duties during martial law.