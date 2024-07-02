Over 800 kg of drugs seized in CSTO countries during anti-drug operation

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Over 800 kg of drugs and 13 tons of precursors were seized in CSTO countries during the "Channel - Far East raid" anti-drug operation, which was summarized by Russian Deputy Interior Minister Andrey Khrapov in Vladivostok.

"According to preliminary information, coordinated actions in CSTO countries led to over 800 kg of drugs seized from illegal circulation, including 627 kg of marijuana, over 27 kg of hashish, over 128 kg of methedrone and 3.7 kg of methamphetamine, as well as over 13 tons of precursors. A total of 522 drug-related crimes were identified, 154 of them - carried out in groups. A total of 9 cases of laundering of drug-related income were identified. A total of 341 persons were subjected to administrative punishment. A total of 536 websites that disseminated prohibited information on drugs were identified," the deputy minister said, according to the Ministry press office.

In addition, during the special operation, which took place between June 23 and 28, over 27,000 suspicious financial operations worth 16 billion rubles were revealed.

"A total of 78 firearms and almost 5,000 round of ammunition were seized. Financial intelligence units detected 27,000 suspicious financial operations, carried out by 300 citizens for a total sum of over 16 billion rubles," the Ministry said.