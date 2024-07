BELGOROD, July 2. /TASS/. The missile threat announced in the Belgorod and Shebekinsky districts has been canceled, the regional Emergencies Ministry's Main Directorate said.

"Attention! The city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, the Shebekinsky district, the city of Shebekino. Missile threat canceled," the message reads.

The missile alert was instituted at 3:05 p.m. Moscow time (12:05 p.m. GMT). The sound of explosions were heard in Belgorod.