Belarusian volunteer corps was involved in recent attack on Belgorod Region — Lukashenko

MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. The so-called Russian and Belarusian volunteer corps took part in the recent attack on the Belgorod Region from Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"The ‘Russian volunteer corps’ [deemed terrorist and outlawed in Russia] and, as it turned out, the Belarusian one as well were involved in these movements and in the recent offensive on the Belgorod Region. There are fewer than one hundred people, true, but a corps nonetheless. And, as the Ukrainians say, they fight much better than the Ukrainians themselves. Against the Russians, of course," he said, speaking at the solemn celebration, dedicated to the Independence Day of Belarus, celebrated on July 3.