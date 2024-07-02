US set to announce $2.3 bln arms package for Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Washington intends to announce the allocation of another $2.3 billion arms package to Kiev, Reuters reported citing US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to the agency, the new arms package will include anti-tank weapons, as well as interceptor missiles for air defense systems. Reuters noted that Austin made the statement on Tuesday at a meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Washington.

Umerov, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko, and head of the president's office Andrey Yermak are currently on a visit to Washington. Politico correspondent Paul McLeary noted on his X page that they intend to discuss with US administration officials the security guarantees that the US and NATO may offer Kiev at the alliance summit in Washington on July 9-11.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that the supply of new weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will only prolong the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any shipments that contain weapons for Kiev would be a legitimate target for Russia.