Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq deliver missile strikes on Haifa

DUBAI, July 2. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement carried out a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq movement and delivered missile strikes on the Israeli city of Haifa, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The Yemeni armed forces and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq conducted a joint operation and delivered several strikes on a major target in Haifa with the use of cruise missiles," he told the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel.

The Houthis first reported attacks on Israeli targets staged jointly with rebel Shiite groups identifying themselves as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on June 6. According to Sarea, the attack targeted a vessel that had delivered military equipment to the port of Haifa.

However, no air raid warnings have been issued in Haifa and its neighborhoods in recent days.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.