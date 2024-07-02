Lithuania protests to Russia over airspace violation

VILNIUS, July 2. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said it issued a note of protest to a representative of the Russian Embassy in connection with an alleged breach of its airspace.

"The incident took place on June 30, when an airplane owned by the Russian airline Pobeda, as it was heading from Moscow to Kaliningrad, illegally entered Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea, where it stayed for about one minute," the ministry said in a statement.

Lithuania demanded explanations and that such incidents do not recur.