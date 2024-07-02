Pentagon considers use of US weapons against Crimea admissible

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Washington thinks it quite admissible to use US-made weapons to deliver strikes on Crimea, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"Don't have any specifics to provide on that front, other than to say you know our policy as it relates to the use of long-range weapons into Russia has not changed, which is, again, you know, our policy is that the long-range weapons that we provide to Ukraine are for use inside Ukraine, sovereign territory," he said, adding that "Crimea is part of Ukraine.".