Russian oil industry will be independent of foreign equipment by 2027 — Gazprom Neft CEO

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian oil industry will become completely independent from foreign equipment by 2027 by placing orders on the territory the country, head of the Gazprom Neft company, Alexander Dyukov, said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to him, Russia's petroleum industry is now completely self-sufficient in terms of technology: the production of 1,200 out of 1,400 types of basic equipment has been mastered, with plans to bridge the deficit on the rest by 2027.

"There is a slight dependence on equipment, but by 2027 it will be overcome. This will not only allow us to achieve technological independence, but it will provide additional orders for our equipment producers. We estimate the volume of these extra orders to be one trillion rubles," Dyukov said.

According to him, digital technologies are also important for the industry, which can significantly increase the efficiency of working with both hard-to-recover reserves and traditional reserves.

"We use them throughout the entire value chain: from geological exploration to production, processing and sales," he noted.