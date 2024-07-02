SCO summit in Astana to approve initiative on world unity for just peace

ASTANA, July 2. /TASS/. The participants of the 24th session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State in Astana will approve the initiative on world unity for a just peace and harmony, the Astana Declaration, and 20 decisions, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

It added that the decision on accepting Belarus as a SCO member will become "historic."

According to the diplomatic agency, in general, the heads of state will review a wide range of issues facilitating the further bolstering of multifaceted cooperation within the SCO, its prospects as well resolving pressing international and regional issues.

It is noted that the SCO summit will be held for the first time in the format of a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State and the "SCO plus" format.