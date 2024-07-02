Several Ukrainian pilots finish training on F-16 fighter jets in US — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian pilots are through with a training course on US-made F-16 fighter jets in the United States and will continue their training in Europe, Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder said.

"Some of the pilots have already graduated, and, you know, have gone on to follow on training in Europe," he told a briefing. "There's currently over a dozen pilots training on the F-16 in both Denmark and the United States for operational security reasons."

However, he refused from specifying how many pilots are undergoing training and its timelines.