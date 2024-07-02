UK’s attempts to isolate Moscow failed — Russian envoy

LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. The attempts of Western states - mainly, the United Kingdom - to isolate Russia have failed, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview for Sky News.

"Not only sanctions [were used against Russia]. But an attempt to isolate us from the other world. An isolation that was an idea that was promoted by Britain, especially, and by other Western countries. But I can tell you that I have held a reception here on our national day, 12th of June, and I have had here ambassadors and charges d'affaires of 57 countries," the ambassador said. "What about isolation? Where it is? It is not true. So isolation in the global world, it is probably possible about smaller countries, but Russia is so big that you cannot neither isolate, nor set it under sanctions."

According to the diplomat, London’s efforts to isolate Russia are "very detrimental for the UK itself.".