Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the MOEX Index added 0.98% to 3,217.29 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.18% to 1,151.82 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 0.06% to 11.81 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,125-3,225 points on July 3, the yuan-to-ruble pair at 11.9-12.4 rubles, while the dollar value at 87-89 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,150-3,250 points on Wednesday, the dollar at the range of 86-88.5 rubles, the euro at the range of 93-95 rubles, while the yuan at 11.9-12.4 rubles.