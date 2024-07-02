US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace over 320 times in June

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The US-led coalition aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 322 times throughout June, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continue to create dangerous situations that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Three pairs of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eight times during the day. As many as 322 such violations were reported in June."

He also said that Syria’s authorities and the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria have helped 29 refugees leave the Rukban camp in the al-Tanf area, where the humanitarian situation is on the edge of catastrophe. "The situation in the Rukban refugee camp located in the US-occupied al-Tanf area remains unfavorable. Thanks to the efforts Syria’s authorities and the Russian reconciliation center, 29 refugees (14 men, five women and ten children) left the camp," he said, adding that the United States demonstrates utter inability to help people leave the refugee camp and return to their homes.

"During the day, six shelling attacks on positions of government forces from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic Party of Turkestan (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone," he said.