Share of domestic production of vital medicines in Russia to rise to 90% — PM

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The share of domestic production of vital and essential medicines is planned to be increased to 90%, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a strategic session on the national project devoted to medicine.

"As far as the production base is concerned, as the national project is in force it is suggested that the share of domestic production of vital and essential medicines will increase to 90%, while [the share of] medical production [will rise] to 40%," he said.

The move "will facilitate the formation of technological sovereignty in the area of pharma and medical industry," Mishustin stressed.