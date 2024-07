MINSK, July 2. /TASS/. The Belarusian military will give a tough response in case of provocations on the border with Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"I’d ask the Ukrainians not to play with fire. It is very dangerous," he said at a government event ahead of Belarus’ Independence Day marked on July 3.

"We will spare no effort to prevent the slightest escalation. I want the Ukrainian leaders to heed this," he stressed.