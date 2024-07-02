BRICS goals in line with Thailand’s foreign political line — ex-ambassador to Russia

BANGKOK, July 2. /TASS/. The goals and tasks of BRICS are perfectly in line with Thailand’s foreign political endeavors, which is why the country’s decision to join the integration is a natural step, former Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the Russian Federation Thanatip Upatising told TASS.

"Joining BRICS is more than a foreign political alternative for Thailand, this is a natural step resulting from constant cooperation with the integration since the participation in the first meeting in the BRICS+ format in 2017. We have always improved our role of the driving force of regional cooperation platforms, such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) and Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), in which Russia is a member or a dialogue partner. Thailand has always supported the interests of developing countries at multisided forums. By providing official help for the purpose of development since 2005 and as a developing direct investor, it plays an important role in facilitating economic growth and cooperation aimed at development. Consequently, the BRICS’ focus on fortifying multilateralization and the role of developing countries in global affairs is perfectly in line with Thailand’s foreign political endeavors," he said.

During the participation in the conference dubbed "BRICS dialogue with developing countries" held in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod on June 11, Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa offered "certain ways to expand cooperation within BRICS in many areas, including easing trade procedures, South-South cooperation, using local currencies," the diplomat said. "Obviously, Thailand as the second-biggest economy in ASEAN, which has been among countries with upper-middle-income since 2010 and which has been one of countries with very high human development index since last year, intends to use its experience and economic clout to make BRICS more inclusive and influential thus, facilitating the integration’s success," he noted.

Upatising expressed hope that Bangkok’s application for joining BRICS "will not be put into cold storage." "In any case, the ball is on the BRICS’ side now regarding the issue of whether to invite Thailand as a full-fledged member. The quicker Thailand becomes a member, the earlier BRICS will take advantage of synergy that Thailand helps create for the formation of the global agenda in the interests of all," he concluded.

The BRICS group has seen two waves of expansion since its emergence in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join the association. Buenos Aires changed its mind in late December last year. Five new members, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, officially joined the group on January 1, 2024.