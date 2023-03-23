Medvedev calls HIMARS 'worthy weapon,' says Russian arms on par

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has called HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems supplied by the United States to Ukraine an effective weapon.

However, in his opinion, the Russian military-industrial complex has an answer to these in the form of its own systems, no less inferior in accuracy and range, he said, answering a question from TASS in an interview to Russian media and VKontakte online social media network.

"Many often mention HIMARS. It is a worthy weapon, no denying that. But we have weapons that are no worse, which have the same or better accuracy and effective range," he said.

The current war is a war of high-accuracy weapons, not only missiles, which fly far and hit accurately, but also of the good old artillery shells, he said.

"Just recently it seemed to us that this type of ammunition had outlived its usefulness. This has turned out not to be the case. The Krasnopol-guided projectile is very effective at hitting close-range targets. Also, there are some other weapons, including the newest MLRS systems," he stated.