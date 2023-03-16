Garage fire at FSB border department in Rostov-on-Don causes blast — FSB

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Fuel and lubricants caught fire in an indoor parking space at the FSB border department in the Rostov Region, resulting in an explosion, the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service told TASS on Thursday.

"At 12:20 p.m., fuel and lubricants caught fire in the repair workshop of the garage bay at the FSB border department in Russia’s Rostov Region, which caused an explosion and partially destroyed the building. There are casualties as a result of the incident," it said.

Emergency services told TASS earlier that one person died and two were injured as a result of the fire. Authorities have so far confirmed that one person has been hospitalized. The fire covered an area of 880 square meters. According to the authorities, two of the building's walls collapsed. The fire posed no threat to residents in nearby apartment buildings.