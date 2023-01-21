S-300 system conducts exercise on repelling air attacks near Moscow — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. A training exercise, involving an S-300 surface-to-air missile system, was held in the Moscow region to repel mock enemy air attacks on major military and administrative facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on its website on Saturday.

"In the Moscow Region, a training exercise took place involving the personnel of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Western Military District, which was designed to repel air attacks on major military, industrial and administrative facilities," the Western Military District said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

According to the Defense Ministry, as soldiers marched towards the designated combat zone of the S-300 missile system, they repelled an attack by a mock enemy sabotage group on a motor convoy. Under the cover of a smoke screen, the convoy managed to get out of the attack and continue carrying out its tasks.

More than 150 soldiers and more than 30 pieces of weaponry, military and specialized equipment took part in the training exercise.