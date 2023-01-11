Over 21,000 Chechen fighters take part in special operation — Kadyrov

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. More than 21,000 Chechen fighters have taken part in Russia’s special military operation since it began on February 24, 2022, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

"During a meeting of the Republic’s operative headquarters, I discussed major issues that require our attention with military and security chiefs. <…> I also listened to the report by Speaker of the Chechen Parliament Magomed Daudov, who is also the head of the Chechen Republic’s operative headquarters of the special operation. He said that over 21,000 Chechen fighters have taken part in the special operation since it began. More than 9,000 servicemen on the frontline at the moment. Every one of them has all the equipment and weapons they need for effective service," Kadyrov wrote.

In his words, the Chechen Republic has been making "an important contribution into Russia’s victory over NATO and Bandera aggressors" since the first days of the special operation.

The head of the republic added that the issue of providing the necessary equipment was under his particular control, and he was maintaining personal contacts with Chechen military commanders on the battlefield in order to timely solve all issues that may arise.