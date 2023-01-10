CSTO works on holding drills in other member states instead of Armenia

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is working on proposals to hold a joint exercise of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces in 2023 not in Armenia but in other member countries, Spokesman for the CSTO Joint Staff Vladislav Shchegrikovich told TASS on Tuesday.

He noted that the Joint Staff received information from the Armenian Defense Ministry on the inexpediency of holding drills with the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces on Armenian soil. "Currently, the CSTO Joint Staff is working on proposals on the possibility of holding such an exercise in other CSTO member states and defining the plan of joint training of governance bodies and formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system for 2023," the spokesman added.