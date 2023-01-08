Russian ministry says Ukrainian military continued shelling positions during ceasefire

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military continued shelling Russian positions and settlements heavily during the whole ceasefire period, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"During the whole ceasefire period the Ukrainian military continued heavily shelling the settlements and Russian positions," he said, adding that the Ukrainian armed forces "fired 78 artillery and mortar shells in the Kupyansk and Krasny Liman directions."

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on January 5 that a ceasefire be established along the combat engagement line in the area of the special military operation from 12:00 of January 6 through 24:00 of January 7. Additionally, he urged the Ukrainian side to introduce a ceasefire so that civilians may attend Christmas services. Later, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on his Telegram channel that the Russian Armed Forces would respond if Ukrainian troops attempted to violate a ceasefire on the line of combat engagement.