Ukraine launches over 60 large-caliber shells at Donetsk residential districts in 24 hours

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have launched more than 60 large-caliber shells at Donetsk residential areas in spite of a ceasefire declared by Russian troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"On the Krasny Liman front, the Ukranian army shelled Russian positions with mortars eleven times. On the Soledar, Avdeyevka and Maryinka fronts, the adversary used artillery on Russian units 51 times. Ukrainian troops launched over 60 large-caliber shells at the residential blocks of the city of Donetsk," he said.

The military official added that the adversary also delivered a strike using US-made HIMARS MLRS on Makeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.