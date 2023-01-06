Top brass: Russian units eliminate over 50 Ukrainian servicemen in South Donetsk direction

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have wiped out more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"In the South Donetsk direction, air strikes, artillery fire and heavy artillery systems’ strikes on Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the areas of Konstantinovka, Novomikhailovka, Prechistovka, Novomayorske of the Donetsk People's Republic and Dorozhnyanka of the Zaporozhye Region destroyed over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles and three pickup trucks," he said.