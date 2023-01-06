DPR People’s Militia reports destruction of Ukrainian company

DONETSK, January 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost about a company in battles with Russian forces in the area of responsibility of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) over the past 24 hours, the department reported on Friday.

"[Our forces] destroyed up to a company <...>," the department's Telegram channel said.

According to the DPR People's Militia, the Ukrainian military also lost one D-30 howitzer, 12 units of armored and automotive equipment and a field arms depot.