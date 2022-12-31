Russian Armed Forces wipe out five US-made counterfire radars near Donetsk

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces have eliminated five US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radars over the past 24 hours during the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"In the vicinity of the communities of Chasov Yar, Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka and Veseloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic five US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterfire radars were eliminated. In the vicinity of the populated localities of Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, two Ukrainian missile/artillery arms and munitions depots were wiped out," he said.