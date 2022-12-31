Ukrainian HIMARS, howitzer used to shell Donetsk wiped out — top brass

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian troops eliminated HIMARS and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer of the Ukrainian armed forces that were used to shell Donetsk, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"During counterbattery work at firing positions in the vicinity of the Konstantinovka community, a launching pad of a HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, two Grad multiple-launch rocket system combat vehicles and a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were eliminated that were used to shell the residential districts of Donetsk and other populated localities in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.