MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian troops have liberated the populated locality of Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region eliminating about 50 Ukrainian servicemen, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.

"On the southern Donetsk front, as a result of a successful offensive, Russian troops have liberated the community of Dorozhnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

The spokesman also specified that the Russian forces wiped out up to 50 Ukrainian troops, three infantry carriers, two armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks.