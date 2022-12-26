Russia’s Iskander missiles obliterate enemy airfields in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, December 26. /TASS/. Teams of the Baltic Fleet’s Iskander-M tactical missile systems hammered simulated enemy airfields during drills in Russia’s westernmost exclave, the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The teams of Iskander-M theater missile systems stealthily advanced to the designated launch site, executing electronic sole and multiple missile launches on targets that simulated amassed mock enemy aircraft at airfields. The strikes also hammered missile launchers, sheltered sites and command posts," the press office said in a statement.

After the electronic launches, the Iskander-M teams performed a maneuver to change the launch site and avoid a potential enemy counter-strike, the press office said.

"The drills involved over 50 personnel and up to 10 items of combat and special hardware," it revealed.

The Iskander is a precision weapon with an operating range of 500 km. The missile’s warhead is capable of eradicating practically any target: enemy command posts, missile systems and multiple rocket launchers, long-range artillery, military convoys, communication hubs, air defense systems, and also fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft at airfields.

The Iskander theater missile system can employ both ballistic and cruise missiles that generate deception electronic interference in their final flight path and are invulnerable to enemy air defenses. A cruise missile can fly at ultralow altitudes and follow terrain features, while remaining unseen by enemy air defenses.