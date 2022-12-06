Belarus kicks off combat readiness training, top brass reports

MINSK, December 6. /TASS/. Combat readiness drills with all categories of service members have kicked off in the Belarusian Armed Forces pursuant to the training plan, the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Planned combat readiness training has begun in the Armed Forces. The ongoing measures are consistent with the designated training plan after a new call-up for military service and the acquisition of skills by the new personnel under the initial military training program," the ministry said in a statement.

As the Belarusian Defense Ministry pointed out, "the drills are focused on a set of step-by-step trainings with all categories of service members, military units and formations and military command centers."

"The primary goals are to maintain combat and mobilization readiness at the required level, enhance interoperability of military command centers, improve the practical skills of commanders and train personnel in operating under various environments," the Defense Ministry’s press office explained.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly said that there is no need for mobilization in the country. The Belarusian Defense Ministry reported in early October that it could mobilize 500,000 trained personnel, if need be. It also said that contract-enlisted personnel accounted for 60% of the Belarusian army.

Belarusian Defense Ministry Spokesman Alexey Titsky announced in mid-November that the republic would verify the data of all citizens entered into military records. By now, over 70% of the republic’s citizens registered with military offices have taken part in data verification.