Russian defense chief hails Minsk as Moscow’s reliable partner

MINSK, December 3. /TASS/. Allied relations between Moscow and Minsk have special importance amid unprecedented pressure from the West, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin on Saturday.

"Belarus has been and remains our reliable partner. It is particularly important today, amid unprecedented pressure from the collective West and an undeclared war against our countries," Shoigu pointed out.

The Russian defense chief praised Belarus’ determination "to oppose the hostile policy of the US and its allies, and readiness to work together to ensure the military security of the Union State".

Shoigu noted that "activities aimed at ensuring combat coordination between Russian and Belarusian military units included in a regional group of forces are taking place in Belarus based on a decision made by the two countries’ presidents".