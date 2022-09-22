Swarm of Russian missiles can exchange information, redistribute targets — manufacturer

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A swarm of Russia’s latest missiles is capable of exchanging information and redistributing targets, the CEO of the Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), Boris Obnosov, told TASS in an interview.

"In many cases, we have identified a solution to the following problem: after a swarm of missiles has been launched they begin to exchange information among themselves and redistribute the targets that must be hit. That’s aerobatics! We are working in this direction, just like our rivals," he said.

The Tactical Missiles Corporation was established under a presidential decree on January 24, 2002. It specializes in the production of high-accuracy missiles, guided bombs and air, land, and sea-based weapons systems. In 2021, Boris Obnosov was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia for "a significant contribution to strengthening the country's defense capability".