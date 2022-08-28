Russia says Ukraine shelled ZNPP twice in past day, barely missing nuclear fuel unit

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant twice over the past day, and three shells fell in the area near the special unit containing nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.

"Over the past day, shelling by artillery units of the armed forces of Ukraine of the territory of the nuclear power plant was recorded twice. A total of nine shells were fired, three of which fell in the area of special unit No. 2, which stores new nuclear fuel from the TVEL firm and solid radioactive waste," he said.

According to Konashenkov, some of the shells damaged the pipeline. "As a result of the second shelling, one shell fell in the area of the 6th power unit, and five others in front of the sixth unit pumping station that provides cooling of that reactor," he said.